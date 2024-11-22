2 dead as pickup truck veers into a ditch in Barishal

The victims were en route to Faridpur when the vehicle veered out of control and fell into a ditch on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway

Two people have been killed after a pickup truck went out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch in Barishal's Gournadi Upazila.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm on Thursday near the Arif Filling Station on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at Kotaksthal, said Md Aminur Rahman, chief of Gournadi Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Mukul, the driver of the pickup truck, and 40-year-old Md Badol Molla, a trader. They were both natives of Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

Aminur said that the empty pickup truck was travelling from Barishal to Faridpur when it lost control and fell into a ditch. Upon receiving the news, members of the Fire Service and Highway Police rushed to the scene and began rescue operations.

Md Bipul Hossain, station officer of Gournadi Fire Service, said, "The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were rescued and sent to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead."

Aminur confirmed that traffic on the highway was normal, although efforts to retrieve the pickup truck were ongoing.

He added that the bodies have been handed over to the families, and further legal actions are being taken over the incident.