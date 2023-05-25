People should decide who will run Bangladesh: Hasina at Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the next general election in Bangladesh will be held in a free and fair manner upholding democracy and voting rights of the people.

"People should decide who will run the country. It is people's power. So, I want to ensure people's power," she said at a session titled "In conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina" of the Qatar Economic Forum at the Raffles Hotel in Doha on Wednesday.

Haslinda Amin, editor-at-large of QEF, anchored the session in a jam-packed audience hall room at the venue, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.