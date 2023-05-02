328 die, 565 injured in road accidents during Eid travels: report

As many as 328 people have died and 565 others were injured in 304 road accidents while travelling during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The combined number of accidents by road, rail, and waterways stood at 341, in which 355 people died and 620 were injured, according to a report prepared by the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh.

Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the association, presented the report at a press briefing on Tuesday. The report covered the 15 days from Apr 15 to Apr 29, around the Eid holidays.

Bangladesh has seen an 18.2 percent drop in road accidents during Eid travels and a 21.1 percent fall in death due to accidents in comparison to last year. There has been a 33 percent drop in the number of people injured.

The number of rail accidents during this period stood at 27, killing at least 22 people and injuring 55. At least 5 people have died in 10 accidents on waterways, while 22 people went missing.

Like every year, the highest number of road accidents were motorcycle accidents, the report showed. A total of 167 people died and 120 were injured in 165 motorcycle crashes during the Eid holidays. Motorcycles were involved in 54.3 percent of total road accidents and 51 percent of the total death toll.

Among the dead, 88 were drivers, 16 transport workers, and 42 pedestrians. As many as 48 of them were women, 40 were children, and 17 were students. One person was a journalist, five were law enforcers, and four were teachers.