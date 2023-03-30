    বাংলা

    International press freedom group condemns Prothom Alo reporter’s detention, intimidation of journalists

    The Media Freedom Coalition also expressed concern about several other incidents of violence against journalists

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2023, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 06:19 AM

    The Media Freedom Coalition, an international partnership of countries advocating for media freedom, has condemned the detention of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams and other recent incidents of ‘violence and intimidation of journalists’.

    “[T]he Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, are concerned about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists, including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack of a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

    “We urge the authorities to investigate each of these instances promptly and impartially.”

    The statement was signed by Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    The US embassy in Dhaka tweeted out the statement.

    Samsuzzaman Shams was detained in the early hours of Wednesday from his home in Savar following the publication of his Independence Day story by the Prothom Alo, which kicked up a social media storm.

    His whereabouts were unknown for about 24 hours as law enforcers refused to confirm his detention.

    Shams was taken to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka and is currently in court custody, according to Mohammad Anisur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court
    The editor of the newspaper, Matiur Rahman, has been named in a second case
    A newspaper staged anti-state drama on Independence Day: Dipu Moni
    A newspaper staged anti-state drama: Dipu Moni
    The education minister takes a jibe at the Prothom Alo
    Samsuzzaman Shams
    Journalist’s whereabouts unknown after ‘detention by police’
    According to a witness, police officers detained Samsuzzaman Shams, whose Independence Day story stirred a social media storm
    Police can take action if anyone demands justice: home minister
    Police can take action if anyone demands justice: home minister
    The quote used by the reporter was incorrect, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley