International press freedom group condemns Prothom Alo reporter’s detention, intimidation of journalists

The Media Freedom Coalition, an international partnership of countries advocating for media freedom, has condemned the detention of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams and other recent incidents of ‘violence and intimidation of journalists’.

“[T]he Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, are concerned about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists, including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack of a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.