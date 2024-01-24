    বাংলা

    Long tailback hits Dhaka-Tangail highway amid fog, vehicle breakdowns

    Two trucks broke down on the Bangabandhu Bridge at night, disrupting toll collection and triggering a massive snarl-up

    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 07:45 AM
    A combination of dense fog and the breakdown of two trucks on the Bangabandhu Bridge has triggered a lengthy tailback on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

    The snarl-up began early on Wednesday, stretching around 14 km from the east end of the bridge to Elenga, according to Mir Md Sazedur Rahman, chief of the local highway police outpost.

    Traffic slowed to a crawl due to the suspension of toll collection after the trucks broke down on the bridge at night.

    The tailback was aggravated by increased traffic on the highway as the day progressed, said Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Liton Mia.

    “Traffic pressure is still high as the vehicles are moving slowly. We are trying to speed up the pace,” he said around 11:45 am.

    The trucks have been removed from the bridge, according to Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, an executive engineer at the Bangabandhu Bridge site office.

