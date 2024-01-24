Long tailback hits Dhaka-Tangail highway amid fog, vehicle breakdowns

A combination of dense fog and the breakdown of two trucks on the Bangabandhu Bridge has triggered a lengthy tailback on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

The snarl-up began early on Wednesday, stretching around 14 km from the east end of the bridge to Elenga, according to Mir Md Sazedur Rahman, chief of the local highway police outpost.

Traffic slowed to a crawl due to the suspension of toll collection after the trucks broke down on the bridge at night.