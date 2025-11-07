Three die in motorcycle crash after attending BNP event in Rajshahi

Three people have died after a motorcycle collided with a truck in Rajshahi's Charghat Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Rajshahi-Bagha road at the Shishatola intersection on Friday, said Charghat Police chief Mizanur Rahman.

The dead are Shimul Akhter Tuhin, 34, Shimul, 33, and Maruf, 18, identified with single names. All were residents of Solua Union.

Police said the three were returning home from Charghat after attending a BNP event.

Their vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shishatola area, resulting in all three dying instantly at the scene.

Officer Mizanur said traffic was halted for a while following the accident. The bodies have been taken into police custody, and the families of the dead have the option to collect them without a post-mortem examination.