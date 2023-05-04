US reiterates importance of fair polls as Bangladesh calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB

The United States has reiterated that it wants to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh while Dhaka has called for the withdrawal of human rights sanctions on the Rapid Actions Battalion.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a growing partnership across a range of political, economic, environmental, and security issues at the Ninth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, the US State Department said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired the meeting in Washington, DC on Wednesday