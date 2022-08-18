A helper was operating the crane that dropped a girder on a car and killed 5

The Bus Rapid Transit project crane that dropped a girder on a passing car in Dhaka’s Uttara and killed five members of a family was operated by a 23-year-old assistant named Rakib Hossain.

The crane’s usual operator, 25-year-old Al Amin Hossain Hridoy, instructed him through signals from outside the construction vehicle when the accident occurred, RAB said.

RAB arrested nine men in connection with the accident at the infrastructure project.

They include Al Amin and Rakib, traffic men Md Rubel, 28, and Afroz Miah, 50, of the Four Brothers Guard Service providing security at the construction site, project Safety Engineer Zulfiqar Ali Shah, 39, IFS CON Bangladesh Limited owner Iftekhar Hossain, 39, whose company provided heavy equipment for the project, Head of Operations Azharul Islam Mithu, 45, Tofazzal Hossain Tushar, 42, the marketing manager of Build Trade Company, which provided cranes to the project, and administrative officials Ruhul Amin Mridha, 33, and Manzurul Islam, 29.

The suspects were arrested by RAB from Dhaka’s Jurain, Jatrabari, Kalshi, Savar and Gazipur and parts of Sirajganj and Bagerhat, the law enforcers said at a press conference on Thursday.