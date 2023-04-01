Bangladesh says Prothom Alo reporter Shams arrested due to ‘child abuse and exploitation’

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has given an explanation for the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams over the publication of a controversial report on Independence Day, saying the arrest was linked to “child abuse”.
Some international media outlets and institutions are claiming that the journalist was arrested because he wrote about the rising “cost of living in Bangladesh”.
“This information is totally false and fabricated. This journalist was arrested because of ‘child abuse’ and ‘child exploitation',” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Many media outlets have been continuously reporting on the cost of living in Bangladesh since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine which intensified the crisis. Nobody was arrested due to those reports, according to the statement.
The ministry said Shams offered Tk 10 to a nine-year-old boy and then passed off his own views as the child’s. “That is surely an act of child abuse and exploitation,” the ministry said.
“Secondly, he tried to undermine the spirit of the country's freedom on Independence Day. These acts are surely tantamount to punishable crimes.”
The ministry also said the government is committed to upholding freedom of expression for all its citizens and the media. The ministry added that the government, as a party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, would not tolerate any such act of abusing children.
Shams was detained from his home in Savar on Wednesday by men identifying themselves as CID personnel.
Shams, who is now behind bars after losing the first attempt to secure bail, faces two digital security cases -- one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer.
The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”.
The case also names Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman for ‘ordering’ the report and an unnamed cameraman for ‘assisting’ it.