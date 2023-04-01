Bangladesh says Prothom Alo reporter Shams arrested due to ‘child abuse and exploitation’

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has given an explanation for the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams over the publication of a controversial report on Independence Day, saying the arrest was linked to “child abuse”.

Some international media outlets and institutions are claiming that the journalist was arrested because he wrote about the rising “cost of living in Bangladesh”.

“This information is totally false and fabricated. This journalist was arrested because of ‘child abuse’ and ‘child exploitation',” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.