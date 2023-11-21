    বাংলা

    Man beaten to death, 3 held over robbery in Madaripur

    Locals beat up two other members of the gang and handed them over to the police

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 08:41 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 08:41 AM

    A man has been beaten to death by a mob while attempting to escape after a robbery in Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila. Police have detained three other members of his gang.

    The incident occurred in the Bajitpur area of the upazila on Tuesday, according to Subrata Goldar, the chief of Shibchar Police Station. The dead man was identified as Mirjon Khalashi, 42, a resident of Shibchar's Sambhuk.

    The incident unfolded when a gang of five robbers targeted Abdul Halim's residence in Bajitpur. But upon the occupants' outcry, the robbers fled the scene.

    Subsequently, the assailants attacked the home of Delowar Howladar, a rickshaw-van driver in the same vicinity. Delowar was injured in the incident, and valuables worth over Tk 100,000 were looted.

    As the gang tried to escape, locals pursued and apprehended Mirjon Khalashi and Hasmat Bepari. Police subsequently intervened and rescued the suspects from the mob before taking them to the Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.

    However, Mirjon was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

    The injured suspects, Hasmat Bepari, Sagar Howladar, and Mostafa Kamal, were taken into custody with the assistance of local residents, according to OC Subrata.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paddy from nearly 1 hectare of land torched in Lalmonirhat
    Paddy on nearly 1 hectare of field torched in Lalmonirhat
    Farmer Rafiqul Islam says he has incurred losses of Tk 200,000-250,000
    Man, child die under fallen tree branches as Cyclone Midhili lashes Chattogram
    2 die under fallen tree branches as cyclone hits Ctg
    The incidents occurred in Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas
    File photo: Reuters
    Hamburg airport closed over 'hostage situation'
    A man drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the city's airport with a child in what police said was likely a custody issue
    Dinajpur man gets death for murdering wife
    Man to die for murdering wife in Dinajpur
    The court also fined the convict Tk 25,000, the state counsel says

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps