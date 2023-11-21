Man beaten to death, 3 held over robbery in Madaripur

A man has been beaten to death by a mob while attempting to escape after a robbery in Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila. Police have detained three other members of his gang.
The incident occurred in the Bajitpur area of the upazila on Tuesday, according to Subrata Goldar, the chief of Shibchar Police Station. The dead man was identified as Mirjon Khalashi, 42, a resident of Shibchar's Sambhuk.
The incident unfolded when a gang of five robbers targeted Abdul Halim's residence in Bajitpur. But upon the occupants' outcry, the robbers fled the scene.
Subsequently, the assailants attacked the home of Delowar Howladar, a rickshaw-van driver in the same vicinity. Delowar was injured in the incident, and valuables worth over Tk 100,000 were looted.
As the gang tried to escape, locals pursued and apprehended Mirjon Khalashi and Hasmat Bepari. Police subsequently intervened and rescued the suspects from the mob before taking them to the Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.
However, Mirjon was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The injured suspects, Hasmat Bepari, Sagar Howladar, and Mostafa Kamal, were taken into custody with the assistance of local residents, according to OC Subrata.