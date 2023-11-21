Man beaten to death, 3 held over robbery in Madaripur

A man has been beaten to death by a mob while attempting to escape after a robbery in Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila. Police have detained three other members of his gang.

The incident occurred in the Bajitpur area of the upazila on Tuesday, according to Subrata Goldar, the chief of Shibchar Police Station. The dead man was identified as Mirjon Khalashi, 42, a resident of Shibchar's Sambhuk.