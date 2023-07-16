Vessel with dozens on board sinks near Dhaka’s Sadarghat

A passenger vessel carrying as many as 60 people has sunk in the Telghat area of Dhaka’s Sadarghat.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Sunday and 50-60 passengers were on board, said Gautam Kumar, superintendent of river police.

The BIWTA vessel was travelling from Telghat to Shyam Bazar when it collided with a bulkhead, according to Sub Inspector Hassan Maruf of the Sadarghat River Police Station.