    Vessel with dozens on board sinks near Dhaka’s Sadarghat

    The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Sunday

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 16 July 2023, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 04:01 PM

    A passenger vessel carrying as many as 60 people has sunk in the Telghat area of Dhaka’s Sadarghat.

    The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Sunday and 50-60 passengers were on board, said Gautam Kumar, superintendent of river police.

    The BIWTA vessel was travelling from Telghat to Shyam Bazar when it collided with a bulkhead, according to Sub Inspector Hassan Maruf of the Sadarghat River Police Station.

    At least 40 people were on board, he said.

    Fire service personnel are conducting rescue operations, Maruf said.

    "Many people swam to shore. We cannot confirm whether anyone is missing."

    After 10 pm, the fire service rescued a woman of about 23-25 years of age from the water.

    Two diving teams from the Sadarghat Fire Station and another from the one in Siddiquebazar are at work, the fire service said.

