Housewife found dead with a note in locked Keraniganj flat

A housewife has been found dead with a note next to her body inside a locked flat in Dhaka's Keraniganj.

The authorities retrieved the body of 32-year-old Chanchala Biswas from the ninth-floor flat in the upazila's Model Town area on Saturday, according to SI Mukti Mahmud of Keraniganj Model Police Station.

She lived in the rented flat with her husband, Biplab Samaddar, who works in a pharmaceutical company.