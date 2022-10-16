Housewife found dead with a note in locked Keraniganj flat

A housewife has been found dead with a note next to her body inside a locked flat in Dhaka's Keraniganj.
The authorities retrieved the body of 32-year-old Chanchala Biswas from the ninth-floor flat in the upazila's Model Town area on Saturday, according to SI Mukti Mahmud of Keraniganj Model Police Station.
She lived in the rented flat with her husband, Biplab Samaddar, who works in a pharmaceutical company.
The building's residents had noticed a foul odour coming from the locked flat and reported the matter to the police, SI Mukta said.
Law enforcers later broke the lock and entered the residence, only to find Chanchala lying dead.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the area in search of clues to her death, according to Mukti. "Several pieces of evidence, including a note, were recovered from the flat. The indications are that her husband killed her over a domestic dispute and locked the flat."
The woman's body has been sent to Salimullah Medical College (Mitford) Hospital for an autopsy.
"An investigation into the incident is underway. Efforts are being made to arrest her husband," said Harun Or Rashid, chief of Keraniganj Model Police Station.