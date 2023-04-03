Jashore university student allegedly detained, tortured for four hours

A student of the Jashore University of Science and Technology, or JUST, was allegedly detained for four hours at a residential hall and tortured amid demands for ‘extortion money,’ by two Chhatra League activists.

The victim, Ismail Hossain, is a fourth-year student of the Department of Nutrition and Food Technology and a native of Mymensingh’s Balarampur.

Ismail’s classmates rescued him in an unconscious state from a room at Shaheed Mashiur Rahman Hall around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Later, he was admitted to Jashore General Hospital at around 10:30 pm.

“Before he was admitted to the hospital, Ismail told us he was detained and tortured for hours as the perpetrators demanded extortion money,” said Md Ashrafuzzaman Zahid, provost of Mashiur Rahman Hall.