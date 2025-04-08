Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Faridpur bus crash: Father, son die en route to visit relative in hospital care

Many of the injured are in critical condition, say doctors

Father, son die in Faridpur crash while visiting ailing relative

Faridpur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Apr 2025, 09:05 PM

Updated : 08 Apr 2025, 09:05 PM

Related Stories
New law on sex promising marriage faces HC challenge
New law on sex promising marriage faces HC challenge
Gaza protests: Demonstrators attack Bata, KFC outlets in 6 districts
Gaza protests: Demonstrators attack Bata, KFC outlets in 6 districts
Tureen Afroz arrested in Dhaka
Tureen Afroz arrested in Dhaka
Protesters attack 5 Cox's Bazar restaurants in Gaza solidarity march
Protesters attack 5 Cox's Bazar restaurants in Gaza solidarity march
Read More
Ahmadiyya prayer centre vandalised in Rajbari
Ahmadiyya prayer centre vandalised in Rajbari
Hasina plot corruption chargesheet hearing Thursday
Hasina plot corruption chargesheet hearing Thursday
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
NDB to lend $1bn to Bangladesh this year
NDB to lend $1bn to Bangladesh this year
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More