Rain may add to winter chill on Wednesday, Thursday

Rain may soon add to the weather woes of those shivering from the winter chill in the past few days, according to a meteorologist.

“There is the possibility of rain on Jan 18-19,” said meteorologist Omar Faruq on Saturday.

People across Bangladesh have been reeling from the mid-January cold for the past few days. Heavy fog has obscured the sun throughout the day in some areas.

Road, river, and air travel has been hindered by the fog.

Over the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature was recorded as 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur. Nagoaon’s Badalgachi logged a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, Syedpur 9 degrees Celsius, Rajshahi 9.6 degrees Celsius, and Pabna’s Ishwardi 9.7 degrees Celsius.