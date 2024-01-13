Rain may add to winter chill on Wednesday, Thursday

Rain may soon add to the weather woes of those shivering from the winter chill in the past few days, according to a meteorologist.
“There is the possibility of rain on Jan 18-19,” said meteorologist Omar Faruq on Saturday.
People across Bangladesh have been reeling from the mid-January cold for the past few days. Heavy fog has obscured the sun throughout the day in some areas.
Road, river, and air travel has been hindered by the fog.
Over the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature was recorded as 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur. Nagoaon’s Badalgachi logged a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, Syedpur 9 degrees Celsius, Rajshahi 9.6 degrees Celsius, and Pabna’s Ishwardi 9.7 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature in the country was 26.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.
The temperature in Dhaka bottomed out at 13.7 degrees Celsius, while the high was 18.5 degrees Celsius.
According to Saturday’s forecast, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Chuadanga, and Kushtia districts and the Rangpur division are experiencing a mild cold wave that is set to continue.
Moderate to heavy fog may fall from midnight to the morning across the country and may persist into the afternoon in some areas.
Road, river, and air travel may be hindered by the fog.
“The fog will persist for a couple of days and then it will abate. The temperature will also rise slowly,” Faruq said.
However, according to the 24-hour forecast from 9 am on Saturday, day and night temperatures will remain largely unchanged.
In the long-term forecast for January, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that one to two mild to moderate cold waves may be experienced in parts of the country. One such wave has already swept through some areas to the north.
When the minimum temperature over a large area falls below 6 degrees Celsius, it is considered a severe cold wave. Temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave and temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius are considered a mild cold wave.