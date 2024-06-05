Turnout 17.31% until noon in 4th phase of Upazila polls: EC secretary

More than 14.3 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase of the local government elections

Sixty Upazilas are going to the polls to pick public representatives in the fourth phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad elections.

Voting began at 8am on Wednesday in over 5,000 polling centres and is scheduled to continue until 4pm.

Shafiul Azim, the new Election Commission secretary, says that the average turnout in the first four hours of the polls was approximately 17.31 percent.

He expressed his hope that the turnout would be at least 35 percent while speaking at the EC’s Agargaon offices at 1pm.

The vote has largely been peaceful and spontaneous, he said. Voting data has been collected from about 3,500 centres from 8am to 12pm, he said.

“According to the preliminary data, the turnout has been about 17.31 percent so far. Hopefully, voter turnout will increase at the end of the day.”

So far, the central monitoring cell of the EC has not received any information regarding any major irregularities or disturbances anywhere, he said. Four persons were detained and three were fined for attempting to tamper with the polls.

Of the 495 Upazilas in the country, 450 are going to the polls in the sixth Upazila Parishad elections. The remaining Upazilas will hold elections once the terms of their Upazila councils end.

The first phase was held on May 8 with voting in 139 Upazilas. The turnout was 36 percent. The second phase was held on May 21 in 156 Upazilas and the turnout was 38 percent.

The third phase saw another 90 Upazilas go to the polls on May 29 and the turnout was again 36 percent.

A total of 721 candidates are running in the Upazila races in the fourth phase on Wednesday. Among them, 251 people are contesting for the post of chairman, 265 people for the post of vice chairman and 205 people for the post of woman vice chairman.

FOURTH PHASE OF VOTING AT A GLANCE

Constituencies: 60 Upazilas

Centres: 5,144

Voting booths: More than 40,000

Voters: More than 14.3 million

Six Upazilas are using EVMs, while the rest are using paper ballots.

EVMs were used in 22 Upazilas in the first phase, 24 in the second phase, and 18 in the third phase. The rest used traditional paper ballots.

Though the fourth phase was to wrap up the local government elections, polls in 20 Upazilas were pushed back to Jun 9 due to Cyclone Remal.