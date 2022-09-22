Sanctions, counter-sanctions over Russia-Ukraine war deeply hurting people: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, saying sanctions and counter-sections are “deeply” hurting people.
“We do need to find ways and means to bring an amicable end to this blood soaked, disastrous crisis,” she said at a roundtable hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.
“The sanctions and counter-sanctions are deeply hurting people around the globe, more so, those in the countries at direct conflict, and those in the developing and least developed world.”
She hoped the UN chief’s efforts to ensure a mutually agreeable solution to the crisis will achieve success soon.
The prime minister praised Guterres for the UN-brokered deal to ensure grain export through the Black Sea amid the war. “We commit to support any such future initiatives for keeping the food production and delivery system out of harm's way during conflicts.”
Hasina said the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine and other overlapping crises have left deep scars in societies and economies, especially in developing countries. This has added many new challenges to COVID recovery efforts, and the process to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
Bangladesh has taken measures to safeguard people from the crisis, but yet no single country can tackle these challenges alone by itself, Hasina said, calling for strong political commitment and global solidarity.