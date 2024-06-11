No relief in sight before Eid-ul-Azha as heatwave continues

The heatwave situation is expected to remain unchanged for another five to six days

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast that the mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka and several other districts will continue at least until Eid-ul-Azha.

Meteorologist Md Omar Farooq said on Tuesday afternoon that the heatwave was prevailing over Dhaka and Khulna divisions, as well as Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali, and 15 other districts.

"However, there is a slight possibility of rain in Dhaka tomorrow,” he added.

It is still not clear if there will be rain on Eid day on Jun 17.

On Tuesday, Dhaka’s highest temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius, while Jashore and Rajshahi experienced a nationwide highest temperature at 37 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for Wednesday predicts mild to moderate rain or thunder showers in many areas of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, as well as some places in the Rangpur, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions.

Additionally, rainfall is expected in two or three locations in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

Moderately-heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain or thunder showers may occur in some places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, and at two or three places in Chattogram division.

Some places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may experience moderately-heavy to heavy rainfall.