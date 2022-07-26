July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    Tribunal to deliver verdict in Khulna war crimes case against 6 suspects on Thursday

    The six accused were charged with four counts of crimes against humanity

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2022, 9:19 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 9:19 AM

    The International Crimes Tribunal has set Thursday to deliver a verdict in a case against six people for allegedly committing war crimes during the Liberation War in Khulna in 1971.

    The accused are Amjad Hossain Howlader, Shahar Ali Sardar, Atiar Rahman Sheikh, Motasin Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Nazrul Islam.

    Among them, only Nazrul Islam is on the run.

    The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam announced the date for the verdict on Tuesday, confirms prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan.

    Originally, there were seven accused in the case. One of the accused, Mozahar Ali Sheikh, died of natural causes in custody before charges were framed.

    The prosecution accused them of four counts of charges that include murder, genocide, illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting and arson.

    Lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan stood for the accused.

    The formal investigation of the case started on Nov 15, 2015, and the report was filed with the tribunal on Aug 8, 2017.

    The trial proceedings kicked off the following year after the tribunal framed charges against the accused.

    Sixteen witnesses testified for the prosecution against the accused in the case.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher