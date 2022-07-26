Tribunal to deliver verdict in Khulna war crimes case against 6 suspects on Thursday

The International Crimes Tribunal has set Thursday to deliver a verdict in a case against six people for allegedly committing war crimes during the Liberation War in Khulna in 1971.

The accused are Amjad Hossain Howlader, Shahar Ali Sardar, Atiar Rahman Sheikh, Motasin Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Nazrul Islam.

Among them, only Nazrul Islam is on the run.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam announced the date for the verdict on Tuesday, confirms prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan.