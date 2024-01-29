Rain forecast for end of January, temperatures to rise afterwards

The spread of the current cold front has eased slightly as temperatures have risen across the country. The last day of the month will also bring more rain, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“There is a likelihood of rain from Wednesday night,” said meteorologist Tariful Newaz on Monday. “After the rain, the humidity in the air will increase, as will the temperature.”

Dinajpur recorded the lowest temperature in the country in the 24 hours to 9 am on Monday at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Sunday had seen the mercury dip to 5 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia, the lowest recorded this winter.

On Sunday, 28 districts were experiencing a mild to moderate cold wave. On Monday, the cold wave was only felt in the Tangail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Moulvibazar, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal, and Bhola districts and in the Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions.