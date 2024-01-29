    বাংলা

    Rain forecast for end of January, temperatures to rise afterwards

    In the 24 hours to 9 am on Monday, the lowest temperature across the country was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 06:54 AM

    The spread of the current cold front has eased slightly as temperatures have risen across the country. The last day of the month will also bring more rain, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    “There is a likelihood of rain from Wednesday night,” said meteorologist Tariful Newaz on Monday. “After the rain, the humidity in the air will increase, as will the temperature.”

    Dinajpur recorded the lowest temperature in the country in the 24 hours to 9 am on Monday at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Sunday had seen the mercury dip to 5 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia, the lowest recorded this winter.

    On Sunday, 28 districts were experiencing a mild to moderate cold wave. On Monday, the cold wave was only felt in the Tangail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Moulvibazar, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal, and Bhola districts and in the Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions.

    “The weather will remain largely unchanged for the next 24 hours, but after that the temperature will rise 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days,” Newaz said.

    “How long the winter lasts will depend on the area. In Dhaka, the temperature seems to have gone up quite a bit, but it hasn’t risen as much in the north. Usually the cold lasts into the first 15 days of February in Dhaka. It may linger for a bit longer in the north. However, temperatures will rise.”

    The BMD classifies a temperature below 6 degrees Celsius over large areas as a severe cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, while those between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are classified as a mild cold wave.

