US senators' letter on Yunus ‘regrettable’, says Bangladesh attorney general

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has expressed his disappointment at the letter sent by 12 US senators to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concerning Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus who is sentenced to six months in prison for breaching labour laws of Bangladesh..

Reacting at his Supreme Court office on Wednesday, Amin Uddin mentioned the importance of understanding a country's judicial processes before commenting.

Sending a letter to the prime minister questioning the country’s judicial process is not the proper approach, as she is not affiliated with the judiciary, he said.