US senators' letter on Yunus ‘regrettable’, says Bangladesh attorney general

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has expressed his disappointment at the letter sent by 12 US senators to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concerning Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus who is sentenced to six months in prison for breaching labour laws of Bangladesh..
Reacting at his Supreme Court office on Wednesday, Amin Uddin mentioned the importance of understanding a country's judicial processes before commenting.
Sending a letter to the prime minister questioning the country’s judicial process is not the proper approach, as she is not affiliated with the judiciary, he said.
The case involving Yunus underwent a transparent trial in court and if anyone has statements or reactions, they should utilise the appropriate channels to express them, he added.
The attorney general believes that those from abroad discussing Yunus's case may lack understanding of Bangladesh's judicial system or could be influenced by others.
The senetors called for an end to the ‘persistent harassment’ of Yunus and ‘abuse of laws and justice system to target critics’ in the letter.
The senators are – Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin, Todd Young, Tim Kaine, Dan Sullivan, Jeffrey A Merkley, Edward J Markey, Jeanne Shaheen, Peter Welch, Sherrod Brown, Sheldon Whitehouse, Ron Wyden, and Cory A Booker.