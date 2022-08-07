Women should follow Fazilatunnesa's example of courage and sacrifice, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged women around the world to heed the lessons of the life and works of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, also known as Bangamata, and incorporate them into their lives.

Ahead of her mother's birthday on Aug 8, Hasina made the call after joining the inauguration event of Dhaka University's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Centre for Gender and Development Studies on Sunday via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban.

"Women in many countries, not only Bangladesh, can follow Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib in the courage she showed and the support she gave to my father. These aspects of her life reflect the opportunities offered by the centre and the idea of gender equality. She sacrificed her entire life for an independent country and its people," Hasina said after launching a two-day long conference titled 'Bangamata: A Paragon of Women's Leadership and Nation-Building in Bangladesh'.