Women should follow Fazilatunnesa's example of courage and sacrifice, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged women around the world to heed the lessons of the life and works of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, also known as Bangamata, and incorporate them into their lives.
Ahead of her mother's birthday on Aug 8, Hasina made the call after joining the inauguration event of Dhaka University's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Centre for Gender and Development Studies on Sunday via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban.
"Women in many countries, not only Bangladesh, can follow Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib in the courage she showed and the support she gave to my father. These aspects of her life reflect the opportunities offered by the centre and the idea of gender equality. She sacrificed her entire life for an independent country and its people," Hasina said after launching a two-day long conference titled 'Bangamata: A Paragon of Women's Leadership and Nation-Building in Bangladesh'.
The premier recalled losing her parents and many other members of her family in a gruesome massacre on Aug 15, 1975, and highlighted the unwavering resolve of her mother even in the face of death.
"They visited our home. My mother took care of everyone. Then one day, they turned up as killers."
"She just said one thing (to the killers) - 'You've killed my husband, I will go to him.' She was killed right there."
Hasina stayed silent for a moment after remembering her mother's sacrifice for the country.
"She made the right decisions on political issues and our family every time and she prioritised the well-being of the nation."
Hasina recalled the ordinary life led by her mother and how she would manage the household and keep track of the party leaders and workers while Bangabandhu was in jail.
"She had no demands of her own. We never heard her seeking anything from my father. She used to give away everything she had to the party people, and poor and helpless relatives."
"We were confined at our Dhanmondi home after my father was arrested by the Pakistan army. We had to sleep on the floor. There were no blankets or food. We spent 24 hours without food, but never saw my mother break down."
The prime minister noted her mother's role in the Bangabandhu's struggle for the deprived people of the country and commemorated the contributions of Dhaka University to the political history of Bangladesh.
Pre-eminent author and novelist Selina Hossain, also the president of the Bangla Academy, presented the main article on Bangamata at the event.