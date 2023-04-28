    বাংলা

    Singer Noble goes berserk in Kurigram. Then shoes and water bottles land on stage

    Organisers had to remove Noble from the stage after the singer started acting erratically

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 April 2023, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 11:07 AM

    A disgruntled audience has hurled shoes and water bottles at Mainul Ahsan Noble during a performance where he went out of control, marring the golden jubilee programme of a college in the northern district of Kurigram.

    A video clip of Noble behaving erratically on stage at Fulbari Degree College on Thursday night went viral on social media.

    Noble, who was shot to fame in 2018 and 2019 through the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, took the stage at 11:20 pm though he was scheduled to start his performance at 9 pm, according to college students.

    “This is my second visit to Kurigram. I did not meet you the last time I was here. I was in the far reaches of the Indian border,” Noble said as he took off his glasses and tucked them onto the collar of his punjabi.

    Moments later he started to shout: “Where are my glasses?” As he eventually figured out where the glasses were, he put them on again and started singing off-key.

    Noble, who already gained infamy by sparking several controversies following his episode in the Indian TV show, asked the audience to turn on their mobile flashlights in a failed bid to spur the audience into more engagement.

    In a shocking turn of events, he tried to break the microphone stand and began acting incoherently before sitting down.

    Annoyed rather than being amused by this spectacle, some members of the audience started to throw shoes and bottles at him and the organisers were forced to lead him away.

    Aminul Islam Rizu, the convener of the event and principal of the college, later said: “We’re ashamed. This is an undesirable incident. The artist must take full responsibility for the situation. Noble ruined a peaceful ceremony in a matter of moments.”

    The college authorities organised a two-day celebration to mark the 50-year journey, decorating the college premises with lights and colours. It was inaugurated on Thursday.

