Chinese foreign minister to visit Bangladesh early next month

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Dhaka on a two-day high-profile diplomatic trip in the first week of August.

The visit is scheduled for Aug 6 and 7, Bangladesh foreign ministry officials confirmed on Friday.

Wang Yi will be visiting Dhaka as part of his tour to a few other regional countries, including Cambodia and Mongolia.

Earlier, the visit was scheduled for Aug 5 and 6 and later amended due to a schedule conflict as Yi’s Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen will be on a diplomatic visit to Cambodia himself.

Momen’s week-long mission will start from New York, running from Saturday through to Wednesday next week, where he will attend an event on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.