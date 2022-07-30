Chinese foreign minister to visit Bangladesh early next month

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Dhaka on a two-day high-profile diplomatic trip in the first week of August.
The visit is scheduled for Aug 6 and 7, Bangladesh foreign ministry officials confirmed on Friday.
Wang Yi will be visiting Dhaka as part of his tour to a few other regional countries, including Cambodia and Mongolia.
Earlier, the visit was scheduled for Aug 5 and 6 and later amended due to a schedule conflict as Yi’s Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen will be on a diplomatic visit to Cambodia himself.
Momen’s week-long mission will start from New York, running from Saturday through to Wednesday next week, where he will attend an event on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
He will then fly to Cambodia to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum meeting on Aug 5-6. He is expected to return to Dhaka on Aug 6 evening.
"We requested for a change in schedule as it will not look good if I’m not in the country when the Chinese foreign minister will come to my city,” he said.
Minister Yi is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with Momen.
Officials of the foreign ministry said the two top diplomats will meet in the evening if Momen arrives from Cambodia on the afternoon of Aug 6. Otherwise, the meeting will take place the next morning on Aug 7.