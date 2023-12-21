    বাংলা

    RAB deploys dog squad to secure railways

    The decision comes after several attacks and sabotage attempts on trains in recent weeks

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 05:17 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 05:17 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has announced that several security measures are being taken to secure the railways for the public as concerns of sabotage loom amid the BNP and Jamaat’s anti-government protests.

    On Thursday, the RAB stated that their dog squad will be deployed as a preventative security measure to ensure security.

    Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, the captain of RAB-3, made the announcements during a press conference at the capital’s Kamalapur Railway Station.

    “The dog squad will mostly scan the grounds,” said Col Arif.

    He also added that the RAB is strengthening the security measures in coordination with the Railway Police to increase surveillance.

    On Thursday, a unit of RAB-3 also visited the Kamalapur Railway Station with a dog squad.

    Referring to the recent arson attacks on the Mohanganj Express in Tejgaon, Parabat Express in Moulvibazar, a Tangail commuter train and the Brahmaputra Express in Dhaka Cantonment, Col Arif told reporters that the RAB is strengthening the security at Kamalapur Railway Station to protect the people.

    Special security patrols are also on standby at crucial points as detectives in civilian clothes are monitoring the grounds.

    Since the Oct 28 clash, BNP, Jamaat and its like-minded parties have been staging a series of anti-government programmes. Law enforcers have alleged links between the protests and recent acts of violence and sabotage.

    On Tuesday, arsonists torched the Mohanganj Express, claiming the lives of four people, including a child.

