RAB deploys dog squad to secure railways

The Rapid Action Battalion has announced that several security measures are being taken to secure the railways for the public as concerns of sabotage loom amid the BNP and Jamaat’s anti-government protests.

On Thursday, the RAB stated that their dog squad will be deployed as a preventative security measure to ensure security.

Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, the captain of RAB-3, made the announcements during a press conference at the capital’s Kamalapur Railway Station.