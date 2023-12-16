Two children dead as boat sinks with dozens of passengers in Munshiganj

At least two children have died after a boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in a distributary of the Padma River in Munshiganj’s Tongibari following a collision with a goods vessel.
The accident occurred near Hasail around 6:30pm on Saturday, said Aslam Hossain, chief executive of Tongibari Upazila administration.
Locals rescued two girls and rushed them to Tongibari Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.
The dead girls are Sifa Akter, 15, from Mandra village in Tongibari, and Fohiza Akter, 6, from Narayanganj’s Fatullah.
Witnesses said the boat was transporting passengers from Miabari pier at Hasailchar to Hasailbazar.
Aslam said it could not be confirmed if anyone was missing as many of the passengers managed to swim ashore. The authorities launched a search operation.
Locals stopped the goods vessel but its crew members fled the scene.