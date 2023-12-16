Two children dead as boat sinks with dozens of passengers in Munshiganj

At least two children have died after a boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in a distributary of the Padma River in Munshiganj’s Tongibari following a collision with a goods vessel.

The accident occurred near Hasail around 6:30pm on Saturday, said Aslam Hossain, chief executive of Tongibari Upazila administration.

Locals rescued two girls and rushed them to Tongibari Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.