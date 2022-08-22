Chamber judge suspends bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila

The Supreme Court's chamber judge has suspended the bail granted by the High Court to Marzia Akhter aka Shila, a woman accused of harassing and attacking a young woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what the attackers believed were ‘obscene’ clothes.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision on Monday after hearing a petition from the state.

The court then set Aug 29 for a hearing of the petition before the Appellate Division.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Islam, represented the state. Marzia was represented by lawyers Zahirul Islam and Kamal Hossain.