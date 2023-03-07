Bangladesh-India oil pipeline set for inauguration

The construction of Bangladesh’s oil pipeline with India is complete, connecting West Bengal to the Dinajpur district.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the state fuel importer and distributor, will use the country’s first international pipeline for tests on Wednesday.

The project, known as India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline,

stretches 130 km from West Bengal’s Siliguri to a Meghna petroleum depot in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur.

The pipeline project launched in March 2020 had an initial deadline of June 2022. However, it was pushed back another year due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil will be coming through the pipeline from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited distribution terminal for testing of the pipeline from Mar 8, according to ABM Azad, chairman of BPC. The pipeline will have a test run for a week, operating for a few hours a day. Then, on Mar 18, the prime ministers of the two countries will inaugurate the pipeline officially.

The BPC depot in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur provides fuel oil to 16 districts in the region. Previously, the depot’s fuel came from the Chattogram Eastern Refinery by rail or road. In 2017, Bangladesh also began to bring 80,000 to 85,000 tonnes of oil to the depot from the Numaligarh Refinery by train.