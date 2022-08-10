    বাংলা

    Doctor found dead in Dinajpur; husband charged with ‘instigating suicide’

    The physician couple lived on the compound of a private hospital they worked for

    A doctor has been found dead in Dinajpur’s Nawabganj, and her father has charged her husband with instigating her to die by suicide.

    Dr Rokeya Begum Daisy, 27, lived with her husband Dr Arif Hossain, who is also a physician, on the compound of KH Memorial Hospital they worked for.

    Akhtarul Islam, a sub-inspector at Nawabganj Police Station, said they found the body hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon.

    The body was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

    Daisy’s father Sirajul Islam started a case against Arif, Arif’s parents and sister, accusing them of instigating Daisy to "take her own life".

