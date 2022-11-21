Five policemen suspended over death-row militants' escape from custody

Five law enforcement officers have been suspended over the escape of two death-row convicts from court premises in Dhaka.

CMM Court Inspector Matiur Rahman and SI Nahidur Rahman, along with ATSI Mohiuddin, and constables Shariful Hasan and Abdus Sattar, who were tasked with escorting the convicts to court, have been taken off duty, Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin said on Monday.

On Sunday, Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir and Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib were snatched from police custody by their associates while they were being taken back to a lockup in the court premises after testifying in a case.

Shamim and Sohel, both leaders of the outlawed militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam, were sentenced to death over their involvement in the killings of writer-blogger Avijit Roy and publisher Faysal Arefin Dipan.