    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia launches four-day transit visa for Bangladeshis wishing to perform Umrah

    Pilgrims are required to fly on Saudia Airlines in order to obtain the visa. The free transit visa will be issued at the Saudi airport

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 08:32 AM

    Bangladeshi citizens passing through Saudi Arabia can now obtain a four-day transit visa to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

    Pilgrims are required to fly on Saudia Airlines in order to obtain the visa.

    Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs, made the announcement at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

    If pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah have companions with them who are transiting through Saudi, they, toom can stay back to perform Umrah, Faridul said.

    “Prior permission is required for performing Umrah during transit."

    He stated that the matter of reducing the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage will be resolved through discussions between both parties. “The Hajj authorities have also talked about increasing the Hajj quota. They will also consider ways to reduce the expenses associated with Hajj.”

    A free four-day transit visa will be issued at the Saudi airport, said Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, secretary to the religious affairs ministry.

    Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, said that the validity of the Umrah visa for Bangladeshi citizens has been extended from 30 to 90 days. Travellers can also visit other cities with an Umrah visa.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Red Sea map shows migration route from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia through Yemen, in this handout photo released on Aug 21, 2023.
    Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants: HRW
    The attacks on migrants, were "widespread and systematic" and that the "killings are continuing"
    EC to prioritise NID services for Bangladeshi migrant workers in UK, Saudi Arabia
    Bangladeshi migrant workers in UK, Saudi to get NIDs
    The Election Commission asked the authorities to initiate the services in the countries before the next parliamentary election
    The Bangladesh mission in Riyadh.
    9 Bangladeshis die in Saudi factory fire
    An Indian migrant also died in the fire that broke out at a furniture factory in the city of Al Hofuf
    Shahabuddin meets Pakistan President Alvi in Saudi Arabia during Hajj
    Shahabuddin meets Pakistan president during Hajj
    Arif Alvi is told that Bangladesh needs an apology for Pakistan Army’s atrocities in 1971

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race