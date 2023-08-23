Saudi Arabia launches four-day transit visa for Bangladeshis wishing to perform Umrah

Bangladeshi citizens passing through Saudi Arabia can now obtain a four-day transit visa to perform Umrah pilgrimage.
Pilgrims are required to fly on Saudia Airlines in order to obtain the visa.
Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs, made the announcement at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
If pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah have companions with them who are transiting through Saudi, they, toom can stay back to perform Umrah, Faridul said.
“Prior permission is required for performing Umrah during transit."
He stated that the matter of reducing the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage will be resolved through discussions between both parties. “The Hajj authorities have also talked about increasing the Hajj quota. They will also consider ways to reduce the expenses associated with Hajj.”
A free four-day transit visa will be issued at the Saudi airport, said Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, secretary to the religious affairs ministry.
Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, said that the validity of the Umrah visa for Bangladeshi citizens has been extended from 30 to 90 days. Travellers can also visit other cities with an Umrah visa.