Saudi Arabia launches four-day transit visa for Bangladeshis wishing to perform Umrah

Bangladeshi citizens passing through Saudi Arabia can now obtain a four-day transit visa to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

Pilgrims are required to fly on Saudia Airlines in order to obtain the visa.

Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs, made the announcement at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

If pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah have companions with them who are transiting through Saudi, they, toom can stay back to perform Umrah, Faridul said.