Awami League supporter shot dead in attack on Munshiganj election camp

Tensions escalated on Wednesday, culminating in an attack on the ruling party camp in Munshikandi village.

"A gang of 10-12 armed assailants representing the scissors symbol [Biplob's electoral logo], attacked our camp," said Sohel, a victim of the attack.

"They fired shots, injuring Dalim. When we tried to go to his aid, I was beaten indiscriminately by the assailants. Dalim could not be taken to the hospital promptly."

Dalim was initially taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, but was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor, SP Aslam said.

Neither Biplob nor his supporters were available for comment.