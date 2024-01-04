Awami League supporter shot dead in attack on Munshiganj election camp

A supporter of the Awami League candidate for Munshiganj-3 constituency has been shot dead at an election camp. Another man was left injured after being assaulted during the attack.
The dead man, 35-year-old Dalim Sarkar, was a supporter of Awami League nominee Mrinal Kanti Das. The injured Sohel Mia was admitted to the Munshiganj General Hospital.
Mrinal’s supporters blamed the followers of Mohammad Faisal Biplob, an independent candidate, for the attack at the Awami League election camp in Munshikandi village around 12:30 am on Thursday.
The incident cast a shadow of fear over the area three days before the national election. Law enforcement is working to apprehend the perpetrators and bring everyone involved to justice, according to the district's Superintendent of Police Aslam Khan.
Mrinal, the Awami League's Liberation War Affairs secretary, is the incumbent MP for Muinshiganj-3, and is seeking re-election with the party's ticket.
His rival Biplob stepped down from the position of municipality mayor to launch an election bid as an independent. He is the son of Munshiganj Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin.
On Tuesday evening, supporters of Biplob rode motorcycles to Bajrojogini Bottala, where one of them brandished a pistol and fired at the Awami League election camp, according to witnesses. No one was injured, but the incident triggered panic throughout area.
In response, locals and Awami League supporters used loudspeakers to announce that the locality had been attacked by robbers. They subsequently targeted supporters of independent candidate Biplob in retaliation, resulting in injuries to Ayon Dewan, who was admitted to Munshiganj General Hospital.
Tensions escalated on Wednesday, culminating in an attack on the ruling party camp in Munshikandi village.
"A gang of 10-12 armed assailants representing the scissors symbol [Biplob's electoral logo], attacked our camp," said Sohel, a victim of the attack.
"They fired shots, injuring Dalim. When we tried to go to his aid, I was beaten indiscriminately by the assailants. Dalim could not be taken to the hospital promptly."
Dalim was initially taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, but was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor, SP Aslam said.
Neither Biplob nor his supporters were available for comment.