DMP commissioner doesn't see any militant threat to Mother Language Day events

Police do not anticipate any militant threat to the Central Shaheed Minar during the events commemorating International Mother Language Day on Feb 21, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

Police have no specific information on a threat, the DMP chief told reporters at a media briefing on Sunday.

“We have already arrested at least 12 militants involved in snatching the two death-row militants from the court premises. Only the two snatched by their associates are yet to be arrested. Our team is working on that,” he said.