DMP commissioner doesn't see any militant threat to Mother Language Day events

Police do not anticipate any militant threat to the Central Shaheed Minar during the events commemorating International Mother Language Day on Feb 21, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.
Police have no specific information on a threat, the DMP chief told reporters at a media briefing on Sunday.
“We have already arrested at least 12 militants involved in snatching the two death-row militants from the court premises. Only the two snatched by their associates are yet to be arrested. Our team is working on that,” he said.
As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, the president and the prime minister will pay their homage at the Central Shaheed Minar in person. Therefore, the police department took special security measures, he said.
The security plan is divided into two parts. A special security system will be in place for the president, the prime minister, cabinet members, and foreign diplomats. Later, the police will implement the second part of the security plan to ensure the order and safety of the people coming to pay their tribute at the Shaheed Minar and proper traffic management.
“We installed CCTV cameras from the Palashi intersection to Doel Square and the book fair. We have a police control room nearby. There’ll be archways at the entrances, and everyone will be searched before entering the premises. We request people not to carry bags. People carrying bags won’t be allowed to enter the premises,” he said.
Faruq urged everyone to follow the DMP’s route map to reach the Shaheed Minar. The president, the prime minister, cabinet members and foreign diplomats will reach the Shaheed Minar through Doel Square.
At the same time, the general public will take the route via Palashi intersection, Salimullah Muslim Hall and Jagannath Hall, the commissioner said. After paying their tribute, people must leave the Shaheed Minar premises via DU sports ground, Doel Square, Dhaka Medical College and Chankhar Pool. Nobody can go towards the Shaheed Minar following that route.