Sylhet records highest temperature in a decade at 38.2C

The last time the mercury had risen so high in the city was 39.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 14, 2014

Sylhet has recorded its highest temperature in a decade.

“The maximum temperature recorded in the city until 3pm on Saturday was 38.2 degrees Celsius, the highest of the year. The heat may persist until it rains,” said Shah Md Shajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet Met Office.

“The highest temperature recorded in Sylhet was 39.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 24, 2014. Saturday’s is the highest after that.”

Bangladesh usually experiences searing heat from March-June. The heat slightly eases if it rains.

The current ongoing heatwave is likely to continue for a few days. The mercury may rise further, Hossain said.

“If this heatwave persists, it will be impossible to earn a living. I feel I could burst any moment while pedalling my rickshaw. My income has also dropped due to the heat. It would be good if there was rain. Otherwise, poor folks like us won’t be able to survive,” said Ekram Ali, a rickshaw puller in Sylhet town’s Taltala area.

“I am entirely undone by today’s heat. In some places the pitch is melting on the road. But it hasn’t melted too much. This heat is affecting people’s lives. Those who have to labour for a living will have an especially tough time. There hasn’t been rain in Sylhet for several days,” said Sumon Mia, a resident of the town’s Dhopadighirpar.