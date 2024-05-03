Secondary schools in 25 districts closed on Saturday

Classes were cancelled in these districts due to the persistent heat

The Ministry of Education has declared Saturday a holiday for schools in 25 districts due to the heat.

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions in all districts in the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions were closed, as were the Dhaka and Tangail districts in the Dhaka Division, the Chandpur District in the Chattogram Division, and the Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, and Dinajpur districts in the Rangpur Division.

Following the Eid holidays, the government closed schools from Apr 21 to Apr 27 in the face of a scorching heatwave. The Ministry of Education had then said that classes would be held on Saturday from May 4 to address the education gap.

Accordingly, the remaining districts of the country will have classes on Saturday.

Recent rain has eased the heat in many areas across the country and, accordingly, students will head to school on Saturday in 39 districts.

Schools reopened last Sunday despite the heat only for students and teachers to fall ill in different parts of the country to. The situation was taken up by the High Court, which ordered schools to be closed.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education then announced that primary schools would be closed until Thursday. Primary schools are scheduled to return to class on Sunday, following the weekend.

“Regular classes will resume from Sunday,” said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer at the ministry. “If there are any changes in the decision, we will announce it on Saturday.”