Jannatun Nayeem Prity’s autobiography ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ banned at Ekushey Book Fair

The task force formed for Amar Ekushey Book Fair has banned the sales and exhibition of Jannatun Nayeem Prity’s autobiography ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ at the fair following a social media storm.

Publisher Nalanda took copies of the book off the shelves of its stall at the fair on Tuesday on verbal instructions from the task force.

Ashim Kumar Dey, chief of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, said that they did not see the need to issue a written instruction as Nalanda had “agreed to their observation”.

Prity, who lives in Paris now, has written around a dozen books. The flap of ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ says the book is a “breath-taking narrative of a woman challenging the so-called state and religious laws in a world full of feminism and extremism to barbed wire fences and divisions.”