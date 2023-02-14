Jannatun Nayeem Prity’s autobiography ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ banned at Ekushey Book Fair

The task force formed for Amar Ekushey Book Fair has banned the sales and exhibition of Jannatun Nayeem Prity’s autobiography ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ at the fair following a social media storm.
Publisher Nalanda took copies of the book off the shelves of its stall at the fair on Tuesday on verbal instructions from the task force.
Ashim Kumar Dey, chief of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, said that they did not see the need to issue a written instruction as Nalanda had “agreed to their observation”.
Prity, who lives in Paris now, has written around a dozen books. The flap of ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’ says the book is a “breath-taking narrative of a woman challenging the so-called state and religious laws in a world full of feminism and extremism to barbed wire fences and divisions.”
Prity shed light on her life in the book and made explosive statements about the personal life of some celebrities, triggering a debate.
Speaking to http://bdnews24.com about the ban, Prity said: “Freedom of speech doesn’t exist in Bangladesh. The country’s people have to decide whether freedom of speech should exist in the near future. That’s all I have to say.”
Nalanda sales staff Siam Ahmed said they stopped selling and displaying the book in the afternoon.
Redwanur Rahman, who runs the publishing house, said they would still sell the book online and their store in Bangla Bazar.
KM Mujahidul Islam, member secretary of the task force, said he was unaware of the objection by the task force. “I’ll let you know once I get to know the issue.”