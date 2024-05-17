‘Somali pirates said if they lived, we would survive’

A crew member of the MV Abdullah spoke of his experiences in captivity after finally returning home

A day after the Somali pirates seized control of the Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah in the Indian Ocean, another vessel tried to rescue the 23 sailors who were held captive. The pirates then fired blanks and counted to ten, threatening the sailors.

They told them, “If we live, you will survive.”

As they lay down on the ship, the captives trembled with fear, thinking they would probably die in the crossfire from both sides. Their hopes of returning home and meeting their loved ones seemed to ebb away.

Md Ali Hossain, a sailor from Barishal who lived through the harrowing experience, couldn’t help trembling as he choked on his words while trying to recall the incidents of that day.

However, he is happy to be reunited with his family.

Sixty-two days since they were captured, the crew docked at the New Mooring Container Terminal at the Chattogram port on Tuesday. The other crew members were able to see their families that same day, but Ali had to wait until Thursday.

He arrived at the Banaripara Upazila boat terminal from Chattogram in the morning. His parents, wife, uncles and friends met him at the terminal and took him home to Paschim Umerer Par village in Bisharkandi Union.

Media workers crowded the house after Ali returned. Neighbours and other locals rushed to meet him. Ali exchanged greetings with everyone.

On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah on the Indian Ocean and took the 23 Bangladeshi sailors on board captive. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the UAE. The sailors had contacted their families over the phone and threatened to kill them if a ransom was not paid.

The sailors were freed from the pirates after 33 days but it took another month for them to return home.

‘SUDDEN EMERGENCY ALARM WHILE SLEEPING’

It was Ali’s day off when the MV Abdullah was nabbed. He was sleeping in his cabin but immediately rushed out after hearing an ‘emergency alarm’.

“As I left my bed and headed to the bridge of the ship, a loudspeaker announced that a suspicious boat was approaching our ship. We saw from the bridge that a boat was advancing from the left side. Being unable to board the ship from there, they turned to the right and boarded the ship later with the help of a ladder and something like a jack.”

After the pirate attack was confirmed, the ship’s captain immediately contacted everyone. The chief officer then took everyone other than one person in the engine room to the ship’s secret room.

“The pirates locked up the captain and chief officer at first after boarding the ship, forcing us all to surrender. They took everyone to the ship’s bridge with our hands up. We knelt and noticed that the pirates were carrying weapons, probably AK-47s,” Ali said.

A total of four pirates attacked the ship in the first phase, and 13-14 others joined them later. The pirates allowed the sailors to take a break a few hours later when everyone was able to contact their families and their office.

The pirates later snatched everyone’s mobile phones, leaving them together on the bridge, the sailor said.

Stating that it’s normal for a ship to take enough food for one and a half months before leaving a port, Ali said, “The captain brought sufficient food as it was the fasting month of Ramadan. Through his efforts, he asked the company to provide more water. My gratitude to sir for this as we couldn't have survived without fresh water on the ship. The pirates also arranged water but with gaps. But, aside from the last few days, we did not suffer much from the food shortage.”

‘ALWAYS TRIED TO SAY SOMETHING POSITIVE TO THE FAMILY’

Ali initially did not want to inform his family about the incident at first because he believed they would worry. Later, after considering what could happen in the future, he shared the situation with his elder brother, suggesting that he ‘manage’ the family and citing a network problem.

When he saw the situation deteriorate and was scared he would lose the last chance to talk to his family, he later shared everything with them.

“Whenever I spoke to them, I always tried to say something positive to ease their anxiety. In the beginning, the pirates did not allow us to leave the bridge. The suffering was grave as they had destroyed the only washroom there,” Ali said.

“We were confused about their motives at that time but they moderated their behaviour after they saw we were Muslims. We also tried our best not to aggravate them.”

“There were 13 pirates at first but another 30-35 of their accomplices boarded the ship when it reached Somalia two and a half days later. The count rose to 60-65 during the last time, which caused a food shortage in the ship.”

Ali said, “I thought more of my family than myself during my days in captivity. It was always shocking to think of the state of my parents and family without me. These days were worse than death. Death can come suddenly, but it was not possible to know when we would be free.”

‘FEAR OF DYING IN CROSSFIRE’

A Navy vessel went to the sailors’ rescue a day after they were hijacked by the Somali pirates. Ali said it was a horrible situation as the pirates were prepared to open fire after counting down.

Ali said, “The pirates threatened the security personnel and said, ‘Leave the vessel, otherwise we will fire’. While they were counting to ten, we were lying on the floor. The pirates then fired blanks towards the sky. The ship’s captain later requested the Navy to leave the scene as the pirates had threatened us as well, saying ‘If we live, you will survive’.”

“We were scared of dying in the crossfire as there was no way to treat bullet wounds at sea. Everyone panicked and the fear was heavy in the first week.”

“The pirates would take up positions when any navy boat arrived. They were carrying many heavy weapons such as AK-47s, machine guns and rocket launchers. We had no way to counter them. That’s why we followed their commands.”

“They were very violent. It is difficult for ordinary people to survive with them.”

The pirates grew angry with the crew after they discovered that one of the sailors had snapped a photo of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on the ship.

Recalling the day, Ali said, “A photo of the Eid prayers was leaked. One of their translators called us all to the bridge after seeing it. They asked whoever took the photo to come forward. It was a terrible day, but we faced no problems as the pirates had made a deal with our company by that time.”

THE JOY OF FREEDOM

Ali said the pirates did not give them the news of their release. Instead, the crew sensed the matter two days before Eid-ul-Fitr because of the change in behaviour of the pirates.

“They did not torture us as our company communicated with them speedily through the government. They said our company is good as they responded quickly.”

Stating that the sailors were asked to stand in a row at a place on the ship around 11am on the day of their release, Ali said, “We saw a small plane dropping three sacks onto the ship but could not tell what was inside them. Later, after being freed, we came to know that the sacks were stuffed with dollars.”

Ali, who is happy after returning home, said, “It was an unexpected thing. I never thought I would get back home.”

Ali’s mother gave her son a big hug when he returned, breaking down in tears. With her eyes streaming, she said, “Today is my Eid day.”

She said she had prepared her son’s favourite dishes and expressed her gratitude to the shipping company and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his return.

On Jul 9 last year, Ali tied the knot with Yamoni Islam. On Nov 25, he boarded the ship, leaving his newlywed wife at home.

“I had faith that Allah would bring him back. We could not celebrate Eid at the end of Ramadan. The joy of Eid comes to us today.”

She urged the government to take steps to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.