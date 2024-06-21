Over 772,000 children affected by floods in north-east Bangladesh: UNICEF

Children are the most vulnerable and face heightened risk of drowning, malnutrition, waterborne disease, displacement and abuse, the UN agency says

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, has expressed its deep concern for the 772,000 children affected by flash floods in the north-east of Bangladesh.

“As waters rise, children are the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of drowning, malnutrition, deadly waterborne diseases, the trauma of displacement, and potential abuse in overpopulated shelters,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

“Child Protection Social Workers are offering support to mitigate potential violence and counselling to help children overcome trauma during this difficult time.

UNICEF said these children – among the over 2 million affected by the floods – are in urgent need of assistance.

The agency says that, in partnership with the government and local stakeholders, it has distributed safe water to over 100,000 over five days and have also distributed over 3,000 10-litre water containers.

“We are urgently bringing in additional emergency supplies to the affected communities in case the situation worsens,” it said.

Over 810 government schools in the Sylhet Division have been flooded and nearly 500 are being used as flood shelters, UNICEF said. Almost 140 community clinics have been affected by the flood water as well.

“The rivers are flowing dangerously high, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours.”