Coastal areas face strong wind warnings, while heatwaves continue in five southwestern districts

Heavy rain sets off landslide alarms in Chattogram and Sylhet

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued landslide warnings for the hilly areas of Chattogram and Sylhet due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The warning came after reports of ten deaths from landslides in Rohingya camps in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Strong wind warnings have also led to a cautionary signal No. 3 for coastal seaports, including at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Payra, and Mongla. Fishing boats and trawlers are advised to stay close to the shore and exercise caution.

According to the BMD, heavy rainfall will continue across the country due to active monsoon conditions. Netrokona recorded the highest rainfall of 199 mm in the 24 hours to 6am on Wednesday.

Sylhet recorded 100 mm of rainfall, Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal 136 mm, Habiganj 188 mm and Brahmanbaria 154 mm.

Meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said, "Active monsoon winds are generating deep convective clouds over the northern Bay of Bengal, leading to possible strong winds over the northern Bay, coastal areas, and sea ports."

The Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, he added.

Shahinul said heavy rainfall may cause landslides in Chattogram city and the hilly regions of the division.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts temporary gusty winds and light to moderate rain or thundershower in most parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions, as well as in many areas of the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

The ongoing heavy rain and runoff have caused floods in the northeast, with water levels rising in all major rivers except the Surma.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre predicts that floods may worsen in low-lying areas of Netrokona and Sylhet over the next 24 hours.

The ongoing flood situation in the low-lying areas adjacent to the Manu-Khowai River in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts may remain stable.

Meanwhile, rising water levels are expected in the northern region's rivers—Dudhkumar, Teesta, and Dharla—over the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially causing floods in low-lying areas of the Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur districts.

Conversely, mild heatwaves are affecting five southwestern districts.

Pabna, Jashore, and Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The BMD forecasts that increasing rainfall may gradually ease these heatwave conditions.