DNCC fines Japan Garden City Tk 500,000 for Aedes mosquito larvae

The Dhaka North City Corporation has fined Japan Garden City Ltd Tk 500,000 after finding Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae in the housing project in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam paid a sudden visit to the housing project on Saturday. He found the presence of Aedes mosquitos and scores of larvae in stagnant water while visiting the basement floors of several multi-storied buildings in the project.