    DNCC fines Japan Garden City Tk 500,000 for Aedes mosquito larvae

    The city authorities found Aedes mosquito larvae in the stagnant water in the basements of several buildings in the housing project

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 July 2023, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 07:56 AM

    The Dhaka North City Corporation has fined Japan Garden City Ltd Tk 500,000 after finding Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae in the housing project in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam paid a sudden visit to the housing project on Saturday. He found the presence of Aedes mosquitos and scores of larvae in stagnant water while visiting the basement floors of several multi-storied buildings in the project.

    When cars are washed in the basement, the water accumulates on the floor below, which turns into a mosquito breeding site.

    Shahidur Rahman, general secretary of the Japan Garden City Flat Owners Welfare Association, claimed that the owners of the buildings clean the basements on a regular basis but city authorities often delay in operating mosquito extermination campaigns in the project.

    “City corporation authorities will not remove stagnant water as the workers have no access inside the building. Many building owners in Dhaka obstruct city corporation workers if they try to enter a building,” Atiqul said.

    Executive Magistrate Md Nasir Uddin Mahmud imposed the fine on Japan Garden City Ltd.

    “A large number of mosquito larvae were found here. The Japan Garden City Flat Owners Welfare Association or its general secretary will face three months of imprisonment if they fail to pay,” Mahmud said.

