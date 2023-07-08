EC to visit Gono Odhikar Parishad offices to 'reverify' registration info amid infighting

The Election Commission has decided to visit the offices of Gono Odhikar Parishad to reassess its workings before finalising its registration as a political party amid infighting which culminated in the 'removal' of its convener and member secretary.

The visit has been scheduled for Monday, and the regulator has asked the party's feuding leaders, Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur, to be present at its Purana Paltan office with all the necessary information and documents.

They have both received letters from the EC's information verification panel to this end.

However, the probe is not connected to the rift within the party, according to Abdus Salam, the committee's deputy secretary.