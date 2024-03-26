    বাংলা

    Fire rips through housing colonies, warehouse in Gazipur

    As many as 46 living quarters and a waste fabric warehouse were gutted

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2024, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 08:23 AM

    A fire has gutted a waste fabric warehouse and dozens of residential units in two housing colonies in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

    The incident occurred around 1am on Tuesday in the Palli Bidyut Dakkhinpara neighbourhood, according to Md Iftekhar Hossain Raihan Chowdhury, senior station officer at the Kaliakair Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    The fire originated in the warehouse owned by Dhoni Mia. It subsequently spread to the two adjacent housing colonies, also co-owned by Dhoni Mia and Sohel Rana. In total, 46 rooms and a large amount of property were damaged.

    Dhoni Mia said the fire erupted suddenly before spreading rapidly, causing panic among the residents, who quickly alerted the Fire Service.

    No casualties have been reported in the incident.

    The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain unclear, according to Iftekhar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Father of infant dies, taking Gazipur gas fire toll to 13
    Gazipur gas fire deaths rise to 13
    The father of an infant and another young man are the latest victims to die, as 16 others continue their fight for survival
    Parents mourn 2 children as Gazipur gas fire death toll hits 11
    Death toll rises to 11 in Gazipur gas fire
    Tawheed, 7, died on Monday evening while receiving treatment in the ICU
    Death toll from Gazipur gas cylinder fire rises to 5 as 2 more victims die
    Gazipur cylinder fire: Two more victims die
    Ariful Islam and Mahidul Khan succumb to their injuries during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
    Gazipur fire victims fight for survival
    Gazipur fire victims fight for survival
    A gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair has resulted in serious injuries for 32 people, the majority of whom suffered burns on more than half of their bodies. They are currently receiving care ...

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin