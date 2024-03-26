Fire rips through housing colonies, warehouse in Gazipur

The fire originated in the warehouse owned by Dhoni Mia. It subsequently spread to the two adjacent housing colonies, also co-owned by Dhoni Mia and Sohel Rana. In total, 46 rooms and a large amount of property were damaged.

Dhoni Mia said the fire erupted suddenly before spreading rapidly, causing panic among the residents, who quickly alerted the Fire Service.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain unclear, according to Iftekhar.