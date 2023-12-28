Pro-BNP lawyers announce weeklong court boycott before general election

Lawyers loyal to the BNP have announced a weeklong boycott of courts starting from New Year's Day in solidarity with the opposition party’s decision to stay away from the Jan 7 general election.
The party has called a non-cooperation movement to protest against the election to be held under the Awami League government.
Barrister Kaiser Kamal, secretary general of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Supreme Court Bar Association building.
He said the boycott aims to topple the Sheikh Hasina administration, restore democracy and independence of judiciary, and ensure basic rights of people.
He also said that they will inform the chief justice and other judges about their decision in a letter on Dec 31.
Barrister Kamal called upon the country's legal circle to make the programme successful “without instigating the government or any of the government's followers”.