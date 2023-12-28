    বাংলা

    Pro-BNP lawyers announce weeklong court boycott before general election

    The party has called a non-cooperation movement to protest against the general election to be held under the Awami League government

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 08:16 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 08:16 PM

    Lawyers loyal to the BNP have announced a weeklong boycott of courts starting from New Year's Day in solidarity with the opposition party’s decision to stay away from the Jan 7 general election.

    Barrister Kaiser Kamal, secretary general of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Supreme Court Bar Association building.

    He said the boycott aims to topple the Sheikh Hasina administration, restore democracy and independence of judiciary, and ensure basic rights of people.

    He also said that they will inform the chief justice and other judges about their decision in a letter on Dec 31.

    Barrister Kamal called upon the country's legal circle to make the programme successful “without instigating the government or any of the government's followers”.

