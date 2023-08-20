    বাংলা

    9,841 candidates pass 43rd BCS written exams

    The candidates are cleared for viva voce, which is expected to start in the first week of September

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2023, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 11:43 AM

    The Public Service Commission has published the results of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service written exams. 

    As many as 9,841 candidates passed the exams and will now be eligible for the viva voce, which is likely to take place in September. 

    The results were published on the commission's website (http://bpsc.gov.bd) on Sunday. 

    Candidates can also get the results via SMS by typing “PSC<space>43<space>registration number” and sending it to 16222.

