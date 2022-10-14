    বাংলা

    Policeman hurt as battery-run rickshaw drivers vandalise Mirpur traffic boxes

    The demonstrations started after police seized two battery-operated rickshaws to enforce a High Court ban on such vehicles

    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

    Disgruntled drivers of battery-powered rickshaws vandalised five traffic police boxes in Dhaka's Mirpur and Pallabi, leaving a law enforcer injured.

    The heated demonstrations were triggered by the seizure of two rickshaws on Friday, according to Ilias Hossain, assistant commissioner of traffic police's Pallabi zone.

    Constable Mizanur Rahman was seriously injured during the attack on a traffic box in the Mirpur No. 10 roundabout area.

    He suffered a head injury while also requiring 13 stitches for a wound to his jaw.

    Ilias said the rickshaw drivers bore down on the traffic boxes in Mirpur 12, Kalshi, Sagufta, Mirpur-10 and Mirpur-10 roundabout areas at almost the same time. They later pelted brickbats and vandalised the boxes.

    Police have been carrying out regular raids to enforce a High Court order banning battery-powered rickshaws from operating on the main roads, according to Ilias. The drivers of such vehicles have continued to defy the ban, leading to various accidents, he said.

    Legal action will be taken against the vandals, said Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Mollah of the DMP's Mirpur Division.

