Govt bans fishing in Bay of Bengal for 65 days to preserve stock

The government has banned fishing in the Bay of Bengal for 65 days to preserve the stock and ensure that fish can breed.
The ban, set to begin on May 20, will continue until Jul 23, Muhammad Tanvir Hossain Chowdhury, Deputy Chief (Marine) of the Department of Fisheries, told reporters.
The river police, the coast guard, and the fisheries department jointly held meetings in fishing villages and fish landing centres and made announcements through loudspeakers to inform fishermen about the restriction.
The fishermen have returned to shore following the announcement, Tanvir said.
The ban has been enforced every year since 2014.
The purpose of barring fishing in the sea for 65 days during the main breeding season of marine fish is to increase fish resources by ensuring uninterrupted breeding, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim in a meeting at the Secretariat on May 11.
During this time all commercial fishing trawlers will be prohibited from going to the sea, Rezaul said. The local administration, navy, coast guard and armed forces will assist in the operation.