Govt bans fishing in Bay of Bengal for 65 days to preserve stock

The government has banned fishing in the Bay of Bengal for 65 days to preserve the stock and ensure that fish can breed.

The ban, set to begin on May 20, will continue until Jul 23, Muhammad Tanvir Hossain Chowdhury, Deputy Chief (Marine) of the Department of Fisheries, told reporters.

The river police, the coast guard, and the fisheries department jointly held meetings in fishing villages and fish landing centres and made announcements through loudspeakers to inform fishermen about the restriction.