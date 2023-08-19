    বাংলা

    Experts blame local government bodies for failing to contain dengue outbreak

    A senior entomologist at the seminar also said the authorities shied away from calling the outbreak an epidemic because they did not want to spread panic among the public

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 August 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 10:18 AM

    A group of entomologists have pinned the blame on local government authorities in Bangladesh for their shortsightedness and failure to contain the outbreak of dengue virus, the worst since record-keeping began in the 1960s.

    During a seminar in Dhaka on Saturday, an entomologist said he believes this year’s dengue outbreak, which has claimed 453 lives as of Friday, should have been declared a health emergency.

    One of the speakers in the seminar, Dr Manjur A Chowdhury, former president of the Zoological Society of Bangladesh, blasted city corporations in Dhaka as he highlighted the errors made by the local government authorities in containing the outbreak.

    “The fogging method city corporations used to kill an adult mosquito is useless since Aedes aegypti [known carrier of dengue virus] does not live on sewerage lines or drainage.

    "Fogging can take care of perhaps only 20 percent of the mosquitoes. Time and time again, we have advised city authorities to use the ULV [ultra-low volume] spraying method."

    WHAT IS ULV SPRAYING METHOD?

    According to ScienceDirect, a multi-disciplinary, peer-reviewed science journal article database, ULV spraying for public health intervention utilises precisely engineered nozzles and atomisers such that the droplet size that is delivered is 50μm or less and occurs during dusk or nighttime hours to target flying host-seeking mosquitoes.

    “Whatever is happening now, employing deer, ducks and frogs to eradicate mosquitoes, is a joke,” said Manjur.

    He also said the authorities shied away from calling the outbreak an epidemic because they did not want to spread panic among the public.

    “The number of hospitalisations and deaths in July alone was enough to declare the outbreak as an epidemic. Perhaps, the government fears such a declaration may lead to public panic,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh will import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle dengue outbreak: minister
    Import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle dengue: minister
    Hospitals are struggling with a huge rush of patients amid the deadliest outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease
    Bangladesh logs record 2,959 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day
    Record 2,959 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day
    As many as 1,862 new cases are detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occur in the capital
    Former lawmaker and author Panna Kaiser dies at 73
    Former MP and author Panna Kaiser dies at 73
    The widow of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser dies at a Dhaka hospital
    Bangladesh reviews if dengue outbreak warrants public health emergency
    Govt reviews if dengue outbreak warrants public health emergency
    As many as 100 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease since January

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks