    Bangladesh will never bow down to external interference: Hasina

    Hasina says Bangladesh has been progressing fast, defying many obstacles and conspiracies

    News Desk
    Published : 18 June 2023, 03:58 PM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 03:58 PM

    As an independent and sovereign country, Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

    She made the comments at an event marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force or SSF at her office in Dhaka on Sunday, the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

    "It’s our decision that we will not bow down to the meddling of anyone,” she said. "We're an independent nation. We've achieved our country through a war."

    She said Bangladesh is following the foreign policy -– friendship to all and malice towards none -– of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    Hasina said Bangladesh has been progressing fast, defying many obstacles and conspiracies. “When a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So, they start causing various disturbances."

    "There is no reason to be unnerved by these (disturbances)," she said.

    She urged the citizens to move forward with confidence and self-esteem.

    A video documentary on the SSF and its activities was screened at the event.

    The prime minister also launched a book, “Durnitir Biruddhe Bangabandhur Ukti", with 75 quotes of Bangabandhu compiled by SSF Director General Maj Gen Md Majibur Rahman.

