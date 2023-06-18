Bangladesh will never bow down to external interference: Hasina

"It’s our decision that we will not bow down to the meddling of anyone,” she said. "We're an independent nation. We've achieved our country through a war."

She said Bangladesh is following the foreign policy -– friendship to all and malice towards none -– of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hasina said Bangladesh has been progressing fast, defying many obstacles and conspiracies. “When a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So, they start causing various disturbances."