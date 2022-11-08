    বাংলা

    Dhaka court rejects BNP leader Tabith's appeal to file a case against police

    The court issued the dismissal order due to the lack of evidence to continue the case, an official says

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM

    A Dhaka court has turned down an appeal from BNP leader Tabith Awal to file a case against 16 people, including Banani Police Station chief Nure Azam.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman issued the order on Tuesday due to the lack of evidence to continue the case, state counsel Tapas Pal said.

    Tabith appealed to the court on Monday to file the case, bringing allegations against police for assisting attackers instead of victims during a clash at a BNP rally in Dhaka’s Gulshan-2.

    He also sought a judicial investigation into the complaint filed under the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, demanding punishment for the attackers and compensation for victims.

    According to the complaint, the leaders and activists of the Awami League, Swechchha Sebok League and Jubo League carried out an attack on BNP supporters while they were attending a candlelight vigil protesting the death of three BNP leaders and the price hike of daily commodities on Sept 17.

    Awal sought police security so the programme could continue smoothly, but the law enforcers didn’t take any action to stop the attackers. Many BNP activists, including Awal, were injured in the attack, the case statement read.

    RELATED STORIES
    UNO Wahida Khanam murder attempt: Attacker sentenced to 10 years in prison
    Man gets 10 years in jail for murder attempt on UNO
    Convict Rabiul Islam attacked Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father with a hammer in 2020
    Missing BUET student found dead in Shitalakkhya river
    BUET student found dead in Shitalakkhya river
    Fardin Noor Parash, 24, was a third-year undergraduate student of the civil engineering department
    Schoolteacher killed at her home in Kushtia
    Teacher killed at her home in Kushtia
    The teacher lived alone in the flat as her husband works and lives in Jashore
    Autopsy finds 25 knife wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body, police say
    25 stab wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body: police
    A flurry of wounds were found on the left side of his body

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher