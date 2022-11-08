Dhaka court rejects BNP leader Tabith's appeal to file a case against police

A Dhaka court has turned down an appeal from BNP leader Tabith Awal to file a case against 16 people, including Banani Police Station chief Nure Azam.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman issued the order on Tuesday due to the lack of evidence to continue the case, state counsel Tapas Pal said.
Tabith appealed to the court on Monday to file the case, bringing allegations against police for assisting attackers instead of victims during a clash at a BNP rally in Dhaka’s Gulshan-2.
He also sought a judicial investigation into the complaint filed under the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, demanding punishment for the attackers and compensation for victims.
According to the complaint, the leaders and activists of the Awami League, Swechchha Sebok League and Jubo League carried out an attack on BNP supporters while they were attending a candlelight vigil protesting the death of three BNP leaders and the price hike of daily commodities on Sept 17.
Awal sought police security so the programme could continue smoothly, but the law enforcers didn’t take any action to stop the attackers. Many BNP activists, including Awal, were injured in the attack, the case statement read.