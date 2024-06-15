“I check for tickets 15 times a day, but I can’t get back home because of the excess prices,” one expatriate said

Bangladeshi expatriates in the UAE hoped to travel home for Eid. But ticket prices shattered their dreams

Sanjit Sheel, a Bangladeshi expatriate journalist living in Abu Dhabi, recently bought a flight ticket for 3,800 dirhams to return home for Eid-ul-Azha. The price is approximately four times the average monthly salary for a labourer in the country.

The high prices have left many, like Masudul Islam - an expatriate from Kishoreganj living in Dubai - distraught.

"I check for tickets 15 times a day,” he said. “But I can’t get back home because of the excess prices.”

Many Bangladeshis who have spent years in the United Arab Emirates to bolster their family’s fortunes dream of returning home to celebrate the Eid holidays with their loved ones. But high demand and higher prices will ensure their dreams die out.

Workers say the demand for tickets before Eid is higher than usual and this drives up the airfare. And so, even those who desperately want to see their families do not have the means to do so.

Omar Farooq Usma, another expatriate, regretfully said, "Seeing the high prices of the tickets, I put aside my dream of going home for Eid-ul-Azha."

Moin Uddin Siddiqui, a resident of Dubai, told bdnews24.com, "On Jun 13, the price of a one-way Fly Dubai ticket on the Dubai-Chattogram route was 4,770 dirhams, or about Tk 155,000, and that's without a travel operator's commission. Typically, the fare on the same airline is 700-800 dirhams. That means the fare is five to six times higher than normal. Can you imagine?”

Kamrul Hasan, another resident of Dubai, said, "US Bangla Airlines had set the price of the Sharjah-Chattogram flight tickets on Jun 16 and Jul 1 at 4,125 dirhams, or Tk 134,000. Ordinary expats can't afford such high ticket prices.”

Mohammad Gias Uddin Hiron, - an expatriate from Chattogram living in Dubai - bought the ticket despite the eye-watering price because he says he had to go home for Eid.

"I came here on a Biman flight that cost 3,500 dirhams without looking at alternatives,” he said.

Even those willing to pay the exorbitant prices may not be able to get them due to the high demand for tickets. Mohammad Jane Alam, managing director of Abu Dhabi's Cancan Travels, said that he had never seen a shortage like this before.

"Bangladesh Biman tickets, especially economy class tickets, were all sold out by May."

"Biman Bangladesh Airlines could have arranged four or five more flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah to deal with the shortage. But only a single Biman Dreamliner flight is scheduled on Jun 10, which is quite close to Eid.”

The travel agent said, "If we arrange more flights now, 2,500 to 3,000 people will travel home from Abu Dhabi alone. In such cases, there is an issue over slots. But if other airlines can get them, why can't Biman?"

Anwarul Ferdous, acting manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, told bdnews24.com, “We have to run Biman from 22 stations with a fleet of 21 aircraft, which includes the Dreamliner. We also have our limitations.”

Asked why additional flights were not running despite increased demand, he said, "That is a decision for Biman's management and flight operations."

Jane Alam said, "The airline operates seven flights a week on three routes from Abu Dhabi [to Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet], but they are flown by small Boeing 737 aircraft. Their capacity is about 150 each. Biman has offered only one special flight during the Eid season, which is very limited compared to the demand.”

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft has a capacity of 162 passengers. But, due to safety and other technical reasons, the airline cannot sell tickets for more than 136 seats.

“Air Arabia, IndiGo, US Bangla, Sri Lankan Airways, Qatar Airways, Vistara, and Gulf Air are doing good business by taking advantage of this opportunity," Jane Alam said. "But Biman Bangladesh Airlines is always the top and the most enthusiastic choice for expatriate Bangladeshis. Passengers are still constantly coming and asking for a seat in business or a higher class on a Biman flight. We are unable to accommodate them. The failure is ours."

Asked about the high prices, Moinuddin Siddiqui, managing director of the Bangladeshi-owned 'Al-Hikmah Tour & Travels’ agency in Dubai, said, "Foreign airline companies are doing booming business. Bangladesh Biman still has a limit on how far prices can rise. But, especially in the Eid season, there is no limit on the fares of other airlines."